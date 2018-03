© Dior



Aqua colours, a camaieu of blue shades that evoke turquoise waters, heather moors and white sands. Darker shades sit comfortably on the eyelid, while the lighter ones can be applied all the way up to the arch of the eyebrows. The white shade can be applied as a little halo underneath the eyebrow, in the centre.



We like a harmonious range of colours to dress up your eyes, Riviera style!



Dior Blue Croisette 130 palette, £33.