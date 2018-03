Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes Glossimer for Lips lip gloss

© Chanel

An ultra-glossy and long-lasting lip gloss with the texture of a cream-gel that's easy to apply and gives a beautiful shimmery look. It contains Vitamins C and E to protect and smooth lips.



We like it adds a perfect shine and is really comfortable.



Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes Glossimer for Lips, £15.

Available from Boots.