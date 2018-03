© Dior



A powerful shine with a reflective effect that makes lips super sensual. The micro-glass pearls soak up and reflect light, creating a wet look. Hyaluronic spheres rehydrate themselves and swell upon contact with the lips, instantly plumping them. The sensory texture captures your smile with a unique shine.



We like the caressing sensation and vibrant, shimmering shades - you know it's haute couture.



Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss Reflect, £16.