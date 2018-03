© Nuxe



A treat for the lips with mother-of-pearl for a gloss effect and an irresistible smile. SPF 15 sun filters and Vitamin E protect your lips from the wind and sun. Filling wheat-based spheres smooth and plump up your lips, and shea butter, mango, sunflower oil and almond oil nourish and hydrate them.



We like the delicious taste of this balm.



Nuxe Baume Prodigieux Lèvres lip gloss, about £10, available in 3 shades.

Stockist information: www.nuxe.com