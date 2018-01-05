© Yves Saint Laurent Autumn 2007 will see a return to sophistication and to almost unbridled creativity, so it's time to update your make-up bags and make-up techniques accordingly for the new season. The good news for beauty junkies is that the key to this season's look is your imagination.



Nude bases are showing no signs of going out, so keep it pale and interesting to flatter your complexion naturally and you can have fun experimenting with your eyes and lips: red lips in gloss, matte or satin shades to bring a touch of vibrant colour to lips through the cold months and colourful eyes on show. Play with multiple colours for a doe-eyed or bird of paradise look, and use your imagination to create a work of art with your make-up brush.



Don't forget to check out the stunning palettes and bags on our wish list this season.





CG, SH

