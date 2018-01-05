Diorblush English Rose



A touch of peach highlights your skin's beauty and evens out your complexion. Apply blusher in small quantities to the crease of your cheekbones and sweep upwards. Keep lips exquisitely shiny and sensual. Here, the eyelids are defined with a halo of light-reflecting beige mousse shadow. It's all about getting the right combination of shades this season. Play with nude bases for irresistible, 'effortless' glam!



We love soft, illuminating pastel shades for a romantic look.



Diorblush in English Rose, £24

