>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Diorblush English Rose

 
Diorblush English Rose
© Dior

A touch of peach highlights your skin's beauty and evens out your complexion. Apply blusher in small quantities to the crease of your cheekbones and sweep upwards. Keep lips exquisitely shiny and sensual. Here, the eyelids are defined with a halo of light-reflecting beige mousse shadow. It's all about getting the right combination of shades this season. Play with nude bases for irresistible, 'effortless' glam!

We love soft, illuminating pastel shades for a romantic look.

Diorblush in English Rose, £24
Available at Boots





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/09/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsStars who married the same person twice ...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         