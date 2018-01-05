>
Helena Rubinstein Color Clone Perfect Complexion Creator

 
Helena Rubinstein Color Clone Perfect Complexion Creator
© Helena Rubinstein

Modelled beautifully by one Demi Moore, this foundation has perfected the illusion of make-up that fuses with your natural beauty. With a natural glow that smooths away signs of ageing and makes skin radiant, it's uber sexy, compact and light, keeps your skin hydrated and lasts for ages. Demi's take on the nude look is set to catch on, so get ahead of the pack!

We love very classy, very natural make-up.

Color Clone Perfect Complexion Creator, Helena Rubinstein, £22
Sarah Horrocks
10/09/2007
