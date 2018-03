© Bobbi Brown



These beautiful shades of stone, taupe and grey work on all complexions to create a spectrum of warm colour, naturally windblown rosy cheeks, smoky eyelids and frosty smiles. This beautiful palette of neutrals from Bobbi Brown is described as 'fresh with a bit of downtown attitude.'



We love the freshness of discreet and natural make-up.



Stonewashed Nudes Palette by Bobbi Brown, £38

Available online at www.bobbibrown.co.uk