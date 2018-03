© Shu Uemura



These powder eyeshadows with delicate Komon motifs over traditional Japanese materials give a subtle but beautiful effect in colours borrowed straight from nature: sky and stormy blues and autumnal shades like fallen leaves.



We love mixing the art of Shu Uemura's Japanese ancestry with a contemporary touch.



Pressed Komon Eye Shadow

Shu Uemura, £13

