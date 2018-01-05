

For this season's most seductive look, apply a line of pencil to the base of your lower lashes and curl outwards at the edge for a flirtatious look with a nod to the Sixties that will make your baby blues stand out a treat.



Our advice: Draw your line in one go, without stopping or wavering. If you mess up, remove with a wet cotton bud and start again.



We love a fun, sophisticated look. It says "follow me, young man" better than anything else!



Bourjois Kohl & Contour Eye Pencil

£4.25 from Boots

