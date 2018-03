© Bobbi Brown



These high-shine eyeshadows in deepest blues and greys with an ultra-soft creamy texture can be applied using a brush or with your fingers. Wear on your eyelids as a mono colour for pure metallic glam, or layer for a beautiful mix of shades.



We love graphite harmony with lunar lights. There are loads of potential combinations to experiment with.



Midnight Metallics by Bobbi Brown

Limited edition; available from October 2007

www.bobbibrown.co.uk