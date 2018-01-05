

© Yves Saint Laurent



These handy eyeshadow duos contain composite powder of very fine mica with microbeads of silicon and light-diffusing particles to smooth over your lids like a halo. With mother-of-pearl and long-lasting pigments to bring out the colour, this high-comfort powder is perfect for people with sensitive eyes or people who wear contact lenses.



We love this compact combines colour and light trickery perfectly and with the YSL stamp, it's a must for fashion victims!



Yves Saint Laurent Eyeshadow duo in 6 combinations

Our favourite's the N°5 in blue and grey!

£25 at Boots