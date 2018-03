© Armani



Pure Thirties glamour meets theatrical here. This clean, perfectly drawn look is deliciously provocative in intense but creamy cherry red. It catches the lights in true cinematic style. Lip Shimmer gloss applied to the centre of the lips in silver rose adds more drama.



We love a classy, highly sophisticated and almost child-like look that puts your pout in the limelight!



Armani Silk from Giorgio Armani's Leather Collection

Information at www.giorgioarmanibeauty.co.uk