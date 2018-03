Estée Lauder Pure Color Lipstick After Hours

This pure-pigment red lipstick will give your lips a colour explosion. With a comfort formula of natural beeswax, candellila wax and anti-radical carnuba wax, Vitamin E and Vitamin C for an irresistible smile. With interplaying pearls to catch the light and define your colour, you won't want to be without it on big occasions!



We love beautiful smooth red.



Estée Lauder Pure Color Lipstick in After Hours

Limited Edition, £14.50

Available at Boots