Dior Dioissime Lip and Eye Palette Clutch

This beautiful sugar-pink clutch contains 4 shades for eyes and 2 glosses for lips and is enough to turn you into a star for the night (and stay that way!). The latest in prêt-à-porter make-up is beautiful and practical, for pastel lips and dreamy eyes on the go.



We love a make-up palette that thinks it's a clutch, complete with Dior fastening.



In Daylight Madonna 001 or the slightly darker Seduction Drama 002

Available at Boots, £35