Eye Makeup

Destiny Cube Mystery Game Lancôme

   
Destiny Cube Mystery Game Lancôme

This lip and eye duo meets Rubix cube is inspired by Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express. Laquered and embossed with words, it's a multifaceted make-up adventure and you'll find eyeshadow, lipstick and lip gloss hidden in there somewhere - you can use it several ways up! A truly original way to make up.

We love the perfect toy for beauty junkies who love trying out different combinations!

Lancôme Mystery Destiny Cube
Available in 01 Charisma or 02 Deep Fascination
£39 from www.mistrys.co.uk




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
10/09/2007
