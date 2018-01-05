>
Hot on the heels of the sophisticated styles we saw on the catwalk at the autumn/winter haute couture shows, this season's pret-à-porter look is defined by simple, clean cuts. 

The stand-out features: Short and sleek styles in vibrant colour, with lots of volume and lift; peekaboo fringes that hide your eyes and swish with a sexy toss of the head; and cascading curls and ringlets that frame the face softly.

As for colour, there are no half-measures this season! It's all about contrast, so either go for dark shades of black and auburn or strawberry and platinum blonde. Whatever you go for, you can't get beautiful hair without a bit of TLC, so we sought out some expert tips on treating your tresses properly.




Sarah Horrocks
17/09/2007
