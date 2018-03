© Jean-Claude Biguine



A 2-layered urban urchin look with razored layers over the whole head, layered sideburns, a frayed neck and a very short fringe. The hair is destructured here and there using scissors. This cut suits people with very thick, straight hair. Use wax to tease it into an effortless-but-styled look with a faux wig effect.



Our opinion: An uplifting, feathered cut that's easy to style with your fingers.