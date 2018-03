© Massato



Very short on the sides and neck, with more length on top of the head, cut below the forehead in a savage, ordered mess. Inspired by Japanese punk, this cut just needs a bit of handiwork with wet-look gel to make it stand up and to bring out the punk in you! Raven black with red highlights is very Eastern-meets-punk.



Our opinion: a rock n'roll cut to give you a fresh face!