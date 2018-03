Andrée-Frédérique for L'Oréal Professionnel

A simple, clean cut with a smooth fringe that frames the eyes with fine, lifted strands and a mass of sleek hair down to the neck. Child-like blonde suits this cut really well.



Our opinion: a mid-length take on the very trendy masculine look.