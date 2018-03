© Fabio Salsa



With very defined layers that are sharper at the ends and can be tousled with your fingers. The prominent fringe is swept to one side slightly over one eye. To accentuate this killer look, the hair is dried from the bottom and Fibre Fabio Gel is used to separate the strands to be styled.



Our opinion: an exquisitely tousled-on-purpose look that you could simply blow-dry for a more classic look - but if you want to stay ahead of the pack this season, keep that fringe swept low!