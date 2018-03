Andrée-Frédéric for L'Oréal Professionnel

© Andrée-Frédéric for L'Oréal Professionnel

Romantic with a difference, flat curls are in vogue this season. Here, sections of hair are twisted, interlaced and fixed with grips all over the head for a sculpted look. A delicate work of art by star hairdresser Odile Gilbert.



Our opinion: a fun look that would suit tall, slim figures, along with a dark outfit.