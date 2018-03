© Jean Louis David



A square style cut to the shoulders and slightly layered at the bottom, with a long crimped section creating a peekaboo fringe over one eye. The volume is created by using curlers and then curling tongs, taking section by section, and the va-va-voom is accentuated using a lightening cream all over, keeping the roots natural to contrast with the rest of the hair.



Our opinion: a beautiful head of hair that could also be disciplined for a less dramatic look.