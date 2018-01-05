Sweet Gourmet for L'Oréal Professionnel

© Sweet Gourmet for L'Oréal Professionnel/Photo Richard Bush.

L'Oréal Professionnel's autumn/winter colour collection features some lush new colours. Star hairdresser John Nollet worked with international chefs to come up with 3 sumptuous shades based on vanilla, caramel and chocolate, and they really are good enough to eat.



John uses Majirel (oxidising cream colour and care) to colour the hair deep down. It's intense and powerful, like cocoa. The double recharge system of Ionene G and Incell mixes the ingredients in a pigment-rich emulsion called Luocolor (long-lasting oxidising nutrigel) that goes on clear. The light effect is heightened using a Nutrishine grapeseed oil complex. And it only takes 20 minutes in the salon!



Hair by John Nollet, Sweet Gourmet for L'Oréal Professionnel.








