Hair Trends

Fringes, strands over the eyes

 
Fringes, strands over the eyes
© Jean-Louis David

With a layered plunging fringe, a short neck that makes the fringe stand out even more, and a pudding bowl effect round the back to balance out the front and hide sexy eyes. This casual asymmetric style is further accentuated with very fine lights. Curling tongs are used for a perfect twist. This is a very flexible style you can easily play with for different looks: severe, voluminous, wavy or blowdried.

Our opinion: a multi-faceted cut for multi-faceted women who need a style to show off all the different sides of their personality.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/09/2007
Tags Hair Trends
Reader ranking:4/5 
New hairstyles for 2007
Latest… 05/01/2018
