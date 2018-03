© Marianne Gray



Mid-length to long hair is twisted and knotted into a mass of lively little ringlets, then twisted and fixed with grips to create this natural, studied but tousled look. It's romantic, contemporary and, with a few curls pulled out over the neck, it's still casual.



Our opinion: An up-meets-down style that looks like you haven't made any effort - perfect on impish, slightly mischevious faces!