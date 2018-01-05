Dye, hair colour, colouring hair, dying hair

© Jean-Louis David
It's all about extremes this autumn and winter, with a mix of white blonde and off-blacks vying for our attention!
Here are our picks:
- Bright blonde with subtle, shimmering champagne lights and dusty roots
- Pearly highlights over an apricot platinum base
- Beige powdery blonde with a sweep of platinum highlights
- All shades of dazzling blonde with light and shine
- Wintry blonde, golden ivory and California highlights
- Brown and black lightened uding lightening powder
- Deep vison black
- Raven black illuminated with white lights and red streaks
- Vibrant black dahlia
- Orchid black