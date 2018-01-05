Dye, hair colour, colouring hair, dying hair



© Jean-Louis David



It's all about extremes this autumn and winter, with a mix of white blonde and off-blacks vying for our attention!



Here are our picks:



- Bright blonde with subtle, shimmering champagne lights and dusty roots

- Pearly highlights over an apricot platinum base

- Beige powdery blonde with a sweep of platinum highlights

- All shades of dazzling blonde with light and shine

- Wintry blonde, golden ivory and California highlights

- Brown and black lightened uding lightening powder

- Deep vison black

- Raven black illuminated with white lights and red streaks

- Vibrant black dahlia

- Orchid black



