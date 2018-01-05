Hair advice, expert

© André-Frédéric for L'Oréal Professionnel.

We went backstage with L'Oréal's Odile Gilbert, who has worked with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Michel Klein and Ann Demeulemeester on this autumn/winter's catwalk shows.



What are the big trends to look out for this winter?

Healthy, shiny hair with natural volume.



What's your advice for getting this season's look?

Lots of TLC! Your hair is your biggest beauty asset, so it's vital you take care of it. Shampoo every day, just using a blob of shampoo without lathering up too much, and always use a conditioner or mask. Leave it to take for a few minutes in the week and longer at the weekend when you've got more time.



What products do you recommend?

I use all the Tecni.art range in my studio, especially Playball, which is great on short hair or to discipline, mattify or play with lengths. You warm it up in your hands. For haircare, Absolut Repair Shampoo by Série Expert and Lumino Contrast Mask for highlighted hair are fantastic colour boosters.







