Free make up samples: Make up for free How to get free makeup samples

Ask for samples and thou shalt receive © Stockbyte Head to your local department store or shopping centre and make for the beauty hall to browse the make-up counters.



They normally have a few free samples for promotional purposes and all you have to do is ask what’s new and if there’s anything you can try.



This is probably the best place to begin your search for your new make-up essentials.



Get chatting to the sales team to find out about what products they're pushing and what launches are new. If you ask for their advice they are more likely to offer you free samples to take home, as they will see you as a potential regular customer.



Remember, giving away free samples is a good thing for both you and the make-up company, as it will encourage you to return to that brand. You can also ask the sales team if they could inform you when they get more samples in for other products.



Experimenting with samples is a great way to see how you get on with a new formulation skin cream or a way to trial out a fragrance. Most beauty products take a little getting used to before you can decide if you like them!



Get in touch with representatives of cosmetic companies like Avon, Virgin V and Mary Kay. Most representatives of such companies use free make-up samples to expand their clientele. So find your local representative and start asking. Remember if you don’t ask you don’t get.





