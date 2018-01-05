Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)

We all want to look glowing and healthy as soon as the sun comes out, but there's nothing less convincing than orange skin when it's still grey and rainy outside.



Self tan has come a long way in the past few years and now boasts light-as-air textures enriched with moisturising agents and skin protectors to nourish and hydrate.



With the latest quick-acting formulas, there's now no easier way to get a summer colour without damaging your skin.



To avoid costly mistakes, check out our beauty tips for fake tan learn how to choose the right texture for you and apply it like a pro.



Follow our expert beauty tips and take a look at our product choices for face and body, for the latest in home tanning technology.



The sun is waiting for you...





By: CG, translated and adapted by: KM

