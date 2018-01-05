Three Questions for Garnier Director Jean-Louis Réfrégier

Jean-Louis Réfrégier, Director of Suncare and Self-Tanning Product Development, Garnier

Q: Is it possible to achieve a natural-looking tan with self-tan?

A: It is now, we’ve come a long way since the orangey fake tans of ten years ago, self-Tanning technology has come along in leaps and bounds. We know much more about the active DHA molecule, at the heart of every product for better colour quality.



Q: What’s so good about the latest products?

A: Aside from a near-perfect colour, they are really becoming real skincare products, containing moisturising ingredients, emollient agents, anti free-radical ingredients to combat premature ageing, AHA-derived perfecting agents for the skin’s surface to eliminate irregularities and light-reflecting pigments for an immediate glow.



Q: Are they easier to apply?

A: We’ve made huge steps in terms of texture. Gels, milks and creams are all non-greasy, transparent and fresh. They are easy to use as they dry more quickly and more comfortable for the skin, it they don’t drag on application.







