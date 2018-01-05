A fresh texture and a healthy dose of two the 'house' active tanning ingredients, DHA and erythrulose, for a natural colour which lasts. Packed with vitamin E, antioxydants and aloes to hyrdate and nourish and a delicious powdery floral scent, based on jasmine and violet to ensure that you smell as good as you look. Unbelievably easy to apply, just pour a little onto a cotton wool pad and sweep over the face and neck as you would a cleansing milk, then wait for the colour to develop.

Liquid Bronze Self-Tanner, Clarins

