>
>
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
Article in images

Liquid Bronze Self-Tanner, Clarins

 
Liquid Bronze Self-Tanner, Clarins

A fresh texture and a healthy dose of two the 'house' active tanning ingredients, DHA and erythrulose, for a natural colour which lasts. Packed with vitamin E, antioxydants and aloes to hyrdate and nourish and a delicious powdery floral scent, based on jasmine and violet to ensure that you smell as good as you look. Unbelievably easy to apply, just pour a little onto a cotton wool pad and sweep over the face and neck as you would a cleansing milk, then wait for the colour to develop.
Liquid Bronze Self-Tanner, Clarins




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/05/2006
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         