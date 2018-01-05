Self Sun SPF 15 for Face and Body, Clinique A protective self-tan with DHA (dihydroxyacetone), transglutaminase and sodium hyaluronate, which are all tanning agents to improve the colouring process and prolong the tan. Sucrose, fructose and glucose ensure colour stayd even, while vitamins E and C de-stress the skin. Most importantly, the product contains factor 15 UVA/UVB protection.

