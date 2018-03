Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)

Flash Bronzer Self Tanning Dry Body Oil, Lancome Lancôme scientists have managed to put a DHA formula in a dry oil for the first time, so you can colour as you hydrate. Enriched with glycerol, acacia honey and vitamine E, it hydrates and nourishes.

Flash Bronzer Self Tanning Dry Body Oil, Lancome