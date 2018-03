Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)

Go Tan Airbrush Self-Tan Spray for Body, Estée Lauder A quick-drying self tan with a long list of active ingredients, including moisturising vitamin E, anti-free radical agents, caffeine, sucrose, anti-irritants, glycerine, trehalose and hyaluronic acid for fully-hydrated skin and a seamless tan. A 360° aerosol spray makes it easy to tan hard-to-reach areas, even upside-down.

