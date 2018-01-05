Summer Body Moisturising Lotion, Garnier A body lotion with a little DHA for a summer glow, enabling you to gradually build up your colour over time. Perfect for fair skins especially, this is suitable for any skin type and is enriched with cammomile extract for 12-hour hydration. Unlike some moisturisers, this is easily absorbed, making it perfect for use after your morning shower. Glycerine and sorbitol act as hydrating 'moisture reservoirs' for smooth, glowing skin and a delicious, fruity scent.

