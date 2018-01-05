>
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
Gels and Mousses

 
These are perfect for the body, thanks to their fluid application.  Gels are quickly absorbed and make for a cool, soothing massage, while mousses penetrate the skin almost instantly, melting in as soon as they have been applied.  

Plus Points
Pleasant to use.  

Minus Points
May streak if you don’t massage them in properly, use a coloured product so that you can see where you’ve put it.  
 
Our Advice
A good alternative to sprays and creams, but not suitable for very dry skins as they don’t usually hydrate enough and can cause even more dryness.




  
  
