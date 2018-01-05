Creams and Milks More suitable for the face. White, transparent and tinted creams are all available.

They usually contain active moisturising ingredients to nourish the skin, so make sure you apply them to the neck as well !



Milks gradually build up gentle colour on the body and can also be used on the face.



Plus Points

Extra hydration for your skin.



Minus Points

Milks and creams sometimes have a tell-tale fake tan fragrance, which can be masked with perfume.

May take time to penetrate the skin.



Our Advice

A great option for the face is you suffer from very dry skin.Milks are perfect for slowly building up a glow, rather than going from milk-bottle legs to tanned and beautiful in one, unconvincing swoop.







