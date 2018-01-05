>
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
Article in images


Creams and Milks

 
Creams and Milks

More suitable for the face. White, transparent and tinted creams are all available.
They usually contain active moisturising ingredients to nourish the skin, so make sure you apply them to the neck as well !

Milks gradually build up gentle colour on the body and can also be used on the face.

Plus Points
Extra hydration for your skin.

Minus Points
Milks and creams sometimes have a tell-tale fake tan fragrance, which can be masked with perfume.
May take time to penetrate the skin.

Our Advice
A great option for the face is you suffer from very dry skin.Milks are perfect for slowly building up a glow, rather than going from milk-bottle legs to tanned and beautiful in one, unconvincing swoop.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/05/2006
05/01/2018
