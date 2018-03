This season’s latest release, gloves allow you to tan without getting your hands dirty.



Plus Points

Easy and convenient, no more orange palms! tan lasts up to a week.



Minus Points

As the product is impregnated into the glove, you can’t build up colour gradually.



Our Advice

Use with other products for the desired colour.



We Like: Sublime Bronze Self Tan Glove, L’Oréal Paris, £10.99 for box of four.