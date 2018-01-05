Professional Application Tips



© sublim' bronze L'oréal



-Apply to clean, dry skin, massage quickly into face and body as evenly as possible to avoid streaking. Apply Vaseline over eyebrows and round hairline and take care when applying – have cotton wool on hand to remove and product build-up. Take extra care with fake tan trouble spots like dry elbows, knees and ankles, and make sure that you wash your hands immediately after application so that you don’t end up with unnaturally tanned palms. Use a nailbrush to make sure.



- Work quickly, but carefully and apply another layer if need be. Allow your first to develop then layer more colour, rather than applying one thick layer, which could backfire, leaving you with an uneven tan. The evening is the best time to self-tan, when you are relaxed and have more time available, but don’t forget to let your product dry before you slip between the sheets to avoid staining. If you do decide to do it in the morning, take your time and allow it to dry before dressing. Remember that the tan will develop during the day and there’s no going back…