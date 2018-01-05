Multi-Care for the Face

|
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
|Article in images
|
|
The new self-tans not only give a great holiday glow, but are also skincare products in their own right. Hydrating, relaxing and wrinkle-busting, thanks to anti free-radical ingredients, light-reflecting particles and skin-smoothing agents, take your pick from our selection, for a year-round healthy glow that will see your best friend (or enemy) pale with jealousy at the mere sight of you.
|
Sarah Horrocks
25/05/2006
|
Article Plan Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!) ▼
|