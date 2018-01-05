Targeted Products for the Body The hottest news in the self-tanning world this year is the consumer choice available. Want a light, golden glow? You can now choose from several shades. Prefer a more easily-absorbed texture to layer up colour as you go? New-generation milks are for you. A flawless, deep caramel tan that leaves your skin baby-soft and smooth is also within reach with new quick-drying mousses. And if you can’t stand getting your hands dirty the new tanning glove do the hard work for you. No more excuses for revealing chicken fillet-coloured legs by the pool this year, everyone can have an even, honeyed tan. Take a look at our selection.





