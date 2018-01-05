Albums
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
Best fake tan - our guide to everything tan, self tan and sunless...
How to apply fake tan
Tried & Tested: The Tan That Tones Your Skin
Sunbeds
Sarah Horrocks
25/05/2006
Article Plan
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
▼
Good Home Tanning
Choosing the Right Texture
Spray
Gels and Mousses
Creams and Milks
Wipes
Gloves
How to Get it Right
Scrub and exfoliate before you do anything!
Professional Application Tips
Look After Your Tan
Two Questions for Dr Martine Baspeyras
Five Questions for Clarins Director Lionel de Benetti
Three Questions for Garnier Director Jean-Louis Réfrégier
Multi-Care for the Face
Making the Right Choice
Soleil Identité, Chanel
Liquid Bronze Self-Tanner, Clarins
Self Sun SPF 15 for Face and Body, Clinique
Targeted Products for the Body
Making the Right Choice
Institut Bronzeur Ambre Solaire, Garnier
Flash Bronzer Self Tanning Dry Body Oil, Lancome
Go Tan Airbrush Self-Tan Spray for Body, Estée Lauder
NutriBronze, L’Oréal Paris
Summer Body Moisturising Lotion, Garnier
