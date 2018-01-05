>
>
Self tan at home: how to cheat a little (or a lot!)
Article in images


See thumbnails

  

  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/05/2006

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         