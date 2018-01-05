>
>
>
Eye Makeup
  

© Chanel - Essentials for your make-up bag
© Chanel
Having the right make-up at your disposal involves less than you might think. There are a few essentials that every make-up bag should contain, whether you wear a little or a lot of make-up, and regardless of the occasion.

Discover the basics for your face, eyes and lips, as well as the correct tools to use to ensure you always look your best.

And if you've always wanted to learn how to properly apply your make-up, why not take an individual lesson with a pro? It's a fun, informative and practical way to learn the best techniques!




CG, CB

 
  
Beauty Editor
21/11/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Reader ranking:3.7/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneJessica Albas maternity style
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         