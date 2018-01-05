

This pen-brush highlighting concealer revolutionised make-up when it first appeared in 1992. With a unique formula, Luminocaptide combines micronised pigments of a crystal nature with 9% concentrate lamellas that reflect light, conceal wrinkles and imperfections and create an almost luminous halo on the face. Apply on under-eye circles, creases and expression lines to cover up signs of fatigue and hide shadows.



A must-have for the party season. Ideal for last minute touch-ups!



Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, £22.50

Available in 4 shades from Boots and Debenhams.