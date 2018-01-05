>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat

 
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat
© Yves Saint Laurent

This pen-brush highlighting concealer revolutionised make-up when it first appeared in 1992. With a unique formula, Luminocaptide combines micronised pigments of a crystal nature with 9% concentrate lamellas that reflect light, conceal wrinkles and imperfections and create an almost luminous halo on the face. Apply on under-eye circles, creases and expression lines to cover up signs of fatigue and hide shadows.

A must-have for the party season. Ideal for last minute touch-ups!

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, £22.50
Available in 4 shades from Boots and Debenhams.




  
  
Beauty Editor
21/11/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         