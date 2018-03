© Clinique



A powder blusher with an ultra-fine, airy texture that add delicate colour to cheeks. Its pigment-rich formula caresses the cheekbones with iridescent light. The sculpting brush makes for easy application.



A blusher to give cheeks a healthy glow, with a handy case that slips into your make-up bag easily.



Clinique Blushing Blush, £18.