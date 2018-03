© Dior



This foundation's Hydra-Gel System moisturises and comforts the skin hour after hour. The Nano-Stretch Network, an ultra-fine, invisible and micro-airy mesh, smoothes out skintone. The ultra-resistant pigments are coated to keep their golden, pink, apricot and neutral colours intact for a long time.



A smooth and protective (SPF 25) foundation that gives a radiant finish, as beautifully illustrated by Monica Belluci.



Dior Diorskin Forever liquid foundation, £22.50.