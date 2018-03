Shiseido The Makeup Silky Eye Shadow Quad

Four eyeshadows with a moisturising formula and ultra-fine powder texture. Micronised pigments ensure long-lasting colour intensity.

Apply them in layers: the darkest at the lash line and the lightest under the eyebrow.



Elegant shades you can mix up any way you want.



Shiseido The Makeup Silky Eye Shadow Quad, £25.

www.shiseido.co.uk