A mascara for party girls that lasts until the end of the night. A formula enriched with ultra-resistant vinyl that makes lashes denser and is smudge resistant. The double-sided brush coats and thickens lashes from the base to the tip of the lash. Long-lasting, volumising and with metallic reflections, it intensifies the eyes a treat.



A stand-out mascara that shines under disco lights!



Bourjois Volume Clubbing Mascara, £7.95, 3 shades.